The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAF) of China has denied reports claiming that its Xi’an Y-20 military transport aircraft delivered arms supplies to Pakistan, calling the allegations false and warning those responsible for spreading the rumours of legal action. The denial comes days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military action and cease firing.

In a statement released on a government website, the military has urged the public to rely on verified information and that the claims were unfounded. Several screenshots of the reports were shared, marked with the word "rumour" in red. Earlier, Reuters had reported that Islamabad used Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets in their escalatory attacks against India.

According to a report published in the South China Morning Post, Chinese weapons have played a big part in Pakistan’s military build-up. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) had reported that up to 81% of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2020 and 2024 were from China.

“Pakistan’s major Chinese-made weapons include its fighter jets. It currently operates the J-10C and the JF-17 fighters,” the report stated. Further, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had to debunk several false claims circulated by Chinese dailies.

Sharing a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, "A news report by @ChinaDaily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Kashmir. The image is from an earlier incident from 2019. This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public." The false report had claimed that Pakistan had downed three Indian jets.



Despite these incidents, China has been weary on the diplomatic front. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that they were willing to play a “constructive role” and had urged both sides to return to “political settlement through peaceful means.”



Meanwhile, the United States had offered mediation, reportedly due to Pakistan's escalatory actions. Reports suggested that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 1 spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and made it clear that "India will hit the terrorists in Pakistan" after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

Despite reaching an understanding with India, Pakistan breached multiple violations in the border regions of India. Following the developments, the Indian Army was given explicit instructions to act firmly against any further breaches along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).