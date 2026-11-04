Democrat James Talarico makes history by winning the 2026 US Senate race in Texas, defeating Ken Paxton and ending a decades-long Republican monopoly in the state after a campaign focusing on unity over division.

Historic Senate Victory in Texas

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): In a seismic political upset, Democrat James Talarico has clinched victory in the 2026 US Senate race in Texas, defeating Republican Ken Paxton and capturing the seat for the opposition party. Major media projections late Tuesday marked the historic win, shattering a three-decade Republican monopoly on statewide elected offices in Texas.

Talarico, a 37-year-old state legislator, former public school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, is set to become the first Democrat to represent Texas in the US Senate since 1993, as well as the first to secure a statewide election victory in the state since 1994. The crucial Senate seat opened up following a bruising Republican primary battle in which Donald Trump threw his weight behind Ken Paxton, successfully unseating long-time incumbent Senator John Cornyn, who had held the position since 2002.

Campaign Message and Challenges

Delivering a triumphant acceptance speech following his historic victory, Talarico drew upon biblical imagery to frame his campaign's underdog battle against a formidable opponent. Addressing an ecstatic crowd of supporters in Austin, he likened his political challenge to the classic encounter between David and Goliath, taking direct aim at Republican mega-donors and the entrenched political establishment in the nation's capital. “We just took back Texas,” Talarico proclaimed to roaring applause from the crowd.

The newly elected senator highlighted the David-versus-Goliath dynamic by pointing to the vast financial disparities of the race, specifically calling out massive campaign contributions made by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in support of his opponent. “We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas,” he added.

Emphasising a unifying message over partisan vitriol, Talarico told the audience, “We just showed that a politics of division is no match for a politics of love.” Talarico issued a sharp warning to wealthy contributors and political powerbrokers, declaring: “We just sent a message to every billionaire mega donor, every trillionaire mega donor, every corrupt defender of this broken political system — in this state, in this country, power belongs to the people.” (ANI)

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