Frog leg found in samosa of Bikaner sweets in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; viral video sparks concern (WATCH)

In a scene straight out of a culinary horror story that has set social media abuzz, a customer in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, accused popular Bikaner Sweets of serving a samosa with an unexpected ingredient—a frog’s leg. The incident, which erupted into a full-blown scandal on Wednesday evening, came to the limelight when a video surfaced on social media, depicting a man holding a samosa with a dark, mysterious object nestled within, purportedly a frog leg.

The uproar swiftly escalated, leading to a flurry of activity from local authorities. In the wake of the commotion, the police intervened, and detained the shopkeeper on charges of disturbing the peace. Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department stepped into the fray, seizing samples for a thorough examination.

According to the reports, food safety officer Narendra Singh stated that the customer had returned to the outlet after initially purchasing the samosa, lodging the grave accusation. As the investigation unfolds, the once-revered shop, linked with a well-established name in the confectionery world, now faces intense scrutiny and potential repercussions.

With the matter under rigorous investigation, the gastronomic reputation of Bikaner Sweets hangs in the balance, awaiting definitive results from the ongoing probe.

