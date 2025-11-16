A car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 12, is being called a 'terror attack' by international diplomats. Ireland and Germany condemned the incident, with the US praising India's investigation. Diaries of the accused have been recovered.

Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, said that the nation strongly stood against terrorism. Kelly, while talking to ANI, lauded the government for its prompt action in preventing further damage. He said, "Ireland, of course, will stand against any kind of terrorism. One good thing is that the government and authorities here managed to detect and curtail it, perhaps it could have been something bigger. We totally condemn any kind of incident of terrorism, and our thoughts and sympathies go out to the families of those affected."

German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann also expressed condolences on a car blast that took place in Delhi on Monday and said that it was obviously a "terror attack". Speaking to ANI, the German Ambassador said, "It's a shocking event. We were taken by total surprise. I am extremely saddened to see what happened. My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones, those who are injured. We have been following everything in the news, and it is a terror attack, obviously. My condolences go to the people of India".

Details of the Attack and Investigation

On November 10, the terror attack involving a 'suicide' car blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed at least 12 people, with several body parts yet to be identified and injured several others.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries ofthe Delhi blast case main accused, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said. According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

US Commends India's Probe, Offers Help

International reactions continued, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Wednesday that the blast was "clearly" a "terrorist attack." Praising India's handling of the investigation, he said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable of these investigations," adding that India "doesn't need our help, and they are doing a good job."

Indian Government Expresses 'Profound Grief'

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed "profound grief" over the loss of lives in what it described as a "heinous terror incident." (ANI)