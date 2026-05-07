The 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue has begun in New Delhi, focusing on maritime security. With India serving as the chair of IORA for 2025-27, the dialogue's theme is 'Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World.'

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced the commencement of the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue under the theme "Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World", with India serving as Chair of IORA for 2025-27. Jaiswal said the talks focused on maritime security.

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In a post on X, he said, "The 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue commenced today in New Delhi under the theme "Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World", with India serving as Chair of IORA for 2025-27. The inaugural session featured a keynote address by Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways of India Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, special addresses by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and international Trade of Mauritius Mr. Dhananjay Ramful and Minister of State of Yemen, Mr. Waleed Mohammed Al Qadimi."

The 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue commenced today in New Delhi under the theme “Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World”, with India serving as Chair of IORA for 2025–27. The inaugural session featured a keynote address by Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways of India Shri… pic.twitter.com/wTtiVGPrDT — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 7, 2026

Key Discussion Areas

"Discussions focused on maritime security, blue economy, climate resilience, connectivity and regional cooperation across the Indian Ocean Region, in line with India's Chairship theme: "Innovation, Openness, Resilience & Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region"," he added.

About the Indian Ocean Dialogue

The IOD is a 1.5 Track initiative of IORA, encouraging an open and free-flowing dialogue among representatives from academics, think tanks, policy makers, government officials and business experts of Member States and Dialogue Partners. This initiative started in 2014 and is being voluntarily hosted by Member States, as per the official website of IORA.

The first Indian Ocean Dialogue (IOD) was organised in Kochi, India, on 5-7 September 2014 by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, jointly with Observer Research Foundation. The "Kochi Consensus" was issued as the main outcome of the event. The participants discussed six broad themes: the geopolitical contours of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), maritime security challenges, strengthening regional institutions, information sharing, cooperation in disaster relief and management and economic cooperation. (ANI)