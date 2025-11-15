German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann called the Delhi car blast an 'obvious terror attack'. The Nov 10 suicide blast near Red Fort killed 12 people. The NIA is investigating and has recovered diaries of the accused, as international reactions continue.

German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann, expressed condolences on a car blast that took place in Delhi on Monday and said that it was obviously a "terror attack". Speaking to ANI, the German Ambassador said, "It's a shocking event. We were taken by total surprise. I am extremely saddened to see what happened. My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones, those who are injured. We have been following everything in the news, and it is a terror attack, obviously. My condolences go to the people of India".

Blast Near Red Fort Kills 12; Investigation Underway

On November 10, the terror attack involving a 'suicide' car blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed at least 12 people with several body parts yet to be identified and injured several others. Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case main accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said. According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

US Calls Blast 'Terrorist Attack', Praises India's Probe

International reactions continued, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Wednesday that the blast was "clearly" a "terrorist attack." Praising India's handling of the investigation, he said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable of these investigations," adding that India "doesn't need our help, and they are doing a good job."

Union Cabinet Expresses 'Profound Grief'

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "profound grief" over the loss of lives in what it described as a "heinous terror incident." It directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" to ensure the perpetrators, collaborators and sponsors are brought to justice without delay. The National Investigation Agency is conducting the probe.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded.