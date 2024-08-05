Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Death toll in Bangladesh protests reaches 300, report police and doctors

    On Sunday, the protests witnessed a massive escalation with nearly 100 people killed in violent clashes. In response to the escalating violence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens, strongly advising against travel to Bangladesh until further notice.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    The death toll from the ongoing anti-government protests in Bangladesh has tragically risen to at least 300, according to various reports from police and medical officials. The violence, which erupted last month, was initially sparked by student groups demanding the abolition of a controversial job quota system. The protests have since intensified into a broader movement calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who secured a fourth consecutive term in January's election, which was boycotted by the opposition.

    The MEA has also urged Indian nationals currently in Bangladesh to exercise extreme caution, limit their movements, and maintain contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka using emergency contact numbers.

    The protests have now spread to Dhaka, where thousands of prostestors gathered in a central square, calling for the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina. The situation has been further inflamed by a violent police crackdown, which has prompted a call to arms from Asif Mahmud, a prominent leader of the civil disobedience movement. Mahmud urged his supporters to prepare for further confrontation, posting on Facebook, "Get ready with bamboo sticks and free Bangladesh."

    In response to the unrest, the army has been deployed to restore order. The situation has garnered support from some former military officers, including ex-army chief General Ikbal Karim Bhuiyan, who has shown solidarity with the protesters by changing his Facebook profile picture to red.

