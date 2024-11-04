Daylight Saving 2024 wraps up: Here's why Americans change the clocks twice a year

The concept behind DST is to make better use of natural daylight, enhancing evening hours for outdoor activities. During the World War I, the practice was first introduced in the United States as a way to conserve energy, reducing reliance on artificial lighting in the evening.

The United States on Sunday (November 3) reverted to standard time, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for 2024. This annual "fall back" shift provides an extra hour of morning light while bringing earlier sunsets, a change that aligns with the natural decrease in daylight as winter approaches. DST, which began on March 10 this year, had clocks set forward by one hour to "spring forward," making for longer evening daylight through the warmer months.

The concept behind DST is to make better use of natural daylight, enhancing evening hours for outdoor activities. During the World War I, the practice was first introduced in the United States as a way to conserve energy, reducing reliance on artificial lighting in the evening. It was later reintroduced during World War II and eventually standardised with the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

ELIMINATED! Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Baraachit and PIJ operative linked to Oct 7 massacre (WATCH)

Meanwhile, it can be seen that not all regions in the United States observe DST. Hawaii and most of Arizona, excluding the Navajo Nation, remain on standard time year-round, as do several US territories like Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

Despite its energy-saving intentions, DST's effectiveness is widely debated. Some studies question whether DST actually reduces energy consumption, pointing to increased use of air conditioning and other energy-intensive activities during extended daylight.

Others argue that the twice-yearly clock changes disrupt sleep patterns and impact on physical and mental health. Researchers have found that sleep disruptions following DST can lead to increased risk of accidents.

The debate around DST continues, with growing calls for its reform or abolishment. Some advocates push for permanent daylight time, while others prefer a return to permanent standard time. Supporters of these options suggest that ending biannual clock changes could improve overall public health and productivity, as well as reduce initial confusion related to scheduling.

Did you know that Buckingham Palace is twice the price of Ambani's Antilia?

As the US Congress considers legislation on whether to make DST permanent or keep the twice-yearly changes, the future of DST remains uncertain. For now, Americans will settle into shorter days and earlier nights, as standard time remains in effect until March 2025.

Latest Videos