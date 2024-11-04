ELIMINATED! Israel kills Hezbollah commander in Baraachit and PIJ operative linked to Oct 7 massacre (WATCH)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it has killed Abu Ali Rida, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it has killed Abu Ali Rida, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon. Rida, described as the Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area, was targeted and killed in an Israeli Air Force (IAF) airstrike.

According to the IDF, Rida was responsible for orchestrating rocket and anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli troops and overseeing Hezbollah's terror operations in the region. The IDF stated that it is continuing to dismantle terror infrastructure and engage hostile operatives in southern Lebanon.

The IDF reported additional operations in recent days, including a confrontation with an armed individual near the Israel-Lebanon border. Troops from Israel's 91st Division reportedly engaged the gunman, firing at a building in which he was hiding. Subsequent explosions, described as aftershocks, were observed, suggesting the building may have contained explosives or other weaponry.

Gaza strike kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the IAF carried out a targeted airstrike killing Ahmed Al-Dalu, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military intelligence official involved in the October 7 massacre in the Israeli community of Kfar Aza.

The IDF accused Al-Dalu of actively participating in terror operations against Israeli civilians and stated that he was killed alongside another operative. The IDF's 162nd and 252nd divisions remain operational throughout the Gaza Strip, targeting PIJ operatives and eliminating terror cells, while also destroying weapons caches and other infrastructure.

As part of ongoing operations, the Nahal Brigade recently conducted an airstrike in Rafah in southern Gaza. The strike reportedly targeted a terror cell holed up in a building stocked with mines intended to injure Israeli soldiers, neutralizing the operatives and dismantling the mines.

Israel withdraws from UNRWA agreement

Israel has officially withdrawn from a 1967 agreement that previously guided its relationship with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon confirmed the decision, citing Israel’s concerns that UNRWA has been infiltrated by Hamas. Danon stated that despite "overwhelming evidence" of Hamas presence in UNRWA, the UN has failed to take corrective actions.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas’ infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation,” Danon says in a post on X.

“The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us,” he added.

Last week, Israeli Knesset passed legislation last week banning UNRWA from operating in Israeli-controlled areas, with implementation set for three months from now. Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed strong criticism, stating that UNRWA has allowed its facilities and personnel to be co-opted by Hamas, turning it into "part of the problem" in Gaza rather than a facilitator of humanitarian aid.

