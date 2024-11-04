Did you know that Buckingham Palace is twice the price of Ambani's Antilia?

The British Queen's Buckingham Palace is worth twice as much as Antilia, the world's second most expensive private home. Find out its staggering price in this post.

Buckingham Palace

There are many luxurious bungalows in this world. But Buckingham Palace holds a unique position. This palace of the British Queen is worth twice as much as Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, the world's second most expensive private home. Yes, Buckingham Palace is worth approximately ₹40,000 crore. With 775 rooms, including 19 staterooms, Buckingham Palace is a royal residence. It has 92 offices and 78 bathrooms.

Inside the Palace

There are several rooms, including the White Drawing Room, where the Queen traditionally meets dignitaries, and the Throne Room. Walking through Buckingham Palace is like stepping into a living museum, adorned with priceless artwork by artists like Rembrandt and Rubens. The palace's 39-acre grounds include a tennis court, a lake, and a helipad.

The Throne Room

The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, known for its red velvet and gold decor, has witnessed many historical moments, from coronations to royal weddings. It serves as a central location for ceremonies such as the Queen's speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

Antilia vs. Palace

While both Buckingham Palace and Antilia are symbols of immense wealth, they serve different purposes. Buckingham Palace functions not only as the Queen's residence but also as a public institution, with select rooms open to the public during certain times of the year. Antilia, in contrast, stands as a symbol of personal wealth and modern architectural achievement.

