David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham since 2000, has been appointed UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary after Angela Rayner’s resignation. A Harvard-educated lawyer and social justice advocate, he is known for championing equality.

London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, September 5 carried out a major reshuffle of his cabinet after deputy premier Angela Rayner resigned for breaching ministerial code, British media reported. Starmer appointed David Lammy as Rayner's replacement and moved Yvette Cooper from the interior ministry to replace Lammy as foreign secretary, according to the BBC. Cabinet ministers Lucy Powell and Ian Murray confirmed in statements that they were leaving government.

Who is David Lammy?

David Lammy is a prominent British politician, a member of the Labour Party, and has represented the Tottenham constituency as a Member of Parliament (MP) since 2000. Born on July 19, 1972, in Archway, London, Lammy was raised in Tottenham by his mother after his parents, who were immigrants from Guyana, settled in the UK. His upbringing in a working-class, multicultural area influenced his later political priorities, particularly his focus on social justice, equality, and community development. Lammy pursued a legal education, studying law at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, and was called to the Bar in 1994. He further distinguished himself by attending Harvard Law School, becoming the first Black Briton to do so, and earning a Master of Laws degree in 1997. This strong academic background laid the foundation for his career in public service and politics.

At just 27, Lammy was elected MP for Tottenham, one of the youngest members of Parliament at the time. Over the years, he has held several junior ministerial roles under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including positions in public health, constitutional affairs, and higher education. In July 2024, Lammy was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. Following a cabinet reshuffle on September 5, 2025, he became the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, highlighting his growing influence within the Labour Party and the UK government. Lammy is widely recognized for his advocacy on racial equality and social justice. He chaired the 2017 Lammy Review, which examined racial disparities in the UK criminal justice system, and has consistently campaigned for reforms to address inequality. As an author, he has written several influential works, including Out of the Ashes: Britain After the Riots (2011) and Tribes: How Our Need to Belong Can Make or Break Society (2023), exploring themes of identity, community, and social cohesion.

Known for his eloquence and dedication to public service, Lammy continues to be a leading voice on issues affecting marginalized communities in the UK. Married to Nicola Green, with whom he has children, he remains deeply connected to his Tottenham roots while shaping national policies that impact the broader British society. His career reflects a commitment to fairness, education, and the belief that political leadership should empower communities and uphold justice.