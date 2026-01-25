The Dalai Lama sent greetings to the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit, emphasizing his commitment to fostering spiritual ties. He highlighted the growing global interest in Buddhist principles for tackling issues like conflict, inequality, and mental stress.

The Dalai Lama extended warm greetings to all participants of the 2nd Global Buddhist Summit 2026, which will see participation of delegates from across the world. On the occasion of the Summit, the Dalai Lama said in a statement, "As you are aware, I have long been committed to fostering closer relationships with our Buddhist spiritual brothers and sisters, particularly in Asia, and I am grateful for the many opportunities I have had over the years to meet with them. Earlier this month, I was pleased to meet monks and spiritual brothers from six Asian countries participating in the Pali and Sanskrit International Bhikkhu Exchange Program. Such regular exchanges are truly heartening, and I offer my deep appreciation to both the participants and the organisers for their efforts."

Growing Interest in Buddhist Principles

He highlighted how there is a growing interest among many people in Buddhist principles, and within Asians themselves, as it forms an important part of their cultural inheritance. Scientists, too, are increasingly interested in Buddhist philosophy, particularly its insights into the nature of the mind and emotions, he said in the statement.

Addressing Global Challenges Through Compassion

"Across the world, humanity faces serious global challenges conflict, inequality, environmental degradation and rising mental stress. These problems cannot be resolved through technology or material progress alone; they require the cultivation of a good heart. Compassion and kindness are not luxuries, but essential for human survival. This understanding is not confined to religious belief, and is supported by common sense, shared human experience, and scientific insight".

The Path to Lasting Peace

The statement further noted, "When we recognize that everyone seeks happiness and wishes to avoid suffering, a natural sense of closeness and responsibility toward others arises. This sense of universal responsibility is especially vital in our increasingly interdependent world. Lasting peace must begin within the individual. Inner peace develops through training the mind, reducing destructive emotions such as anger and fear, and cultivating patience, contentment, and self-discipline. Wisdom - particularly an understanding of interdependence -helps overcome narrow self-centred thinking and supports loving-kindness."

He said that the success of this summit can contribute to building a more peaceful and humane world for the well-being of all.

About the Second Global Buddhist Summit

The two-day Second Global Buddhist Summit was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 24-25.

The Summit was attended by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with senior dignitaries, monks, scholars, and international delegates, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.