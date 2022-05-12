Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address | 10 updates

    Amid reports that Moscow has been urged to annex the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warned that such "pseudo referendums" would jeopardise peace talks. 
     

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address, 10 updates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published May 12, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    Amid reports that Moscow has been urged to annex the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday night, alerted that such "pseudo referendums" would jeopardise peace talks. As per reports, "These marginal people, whom the Russian state has found to act as collaborators," were making statements of cosmic stupidity, the country's president stated. Adding, "But it doesn't matter what the occupiers do since they have no chance. I am optimistic that our country and people will be set free." When the conflict began in February, Kherson was one of the first regions besieged.

    Updates
    1) In its video messages, Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, stated, "War will cease when Russia returns our right to live."

    2) The Russian-occupied province of Kherson in Ukraine wants to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into the country by the end of the year, according to Russia's TASS news agency. The local military-civilian government was cited in the study. Since Moscow launched its offensive on February 24, this could be the first territory to be annexed.

    3) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his last remark on the conflict, stated, "This conflict will not persist indefinitely. There will come a moment when peace talks will be held. But unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case shortly. There is one thing I can say. We will never give up."

    4) As Russia's deputy foreign minister met with the US ambassador in Moscow, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that Putin did not want the fight to evolve into a "full-blown battle" with NATO.

    5) Ukraine's plans to target Moscow over the first war crimes trials are said to revolve around a captured Russian soldier.

    6) Iryna Venediktova, Prosecutor General, stated Sgt. As per media reports, Vadin Shyshimarin (21) was charged with killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian while riding a bicycle four days into the battle in February. 

    7) In the most recent escalation, Kyiv has blocked a route for Russian natural gas supplies to Europe. As a result, prices were said to have risen in Europe.

    8) Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where they discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation, and tightening sanctions against Russia. "We appreciate Germany's high level of dialogue and support in our struggle!" he tweeted.

    9) The German spokesperson, in its statement, stated that the Ukrainian President and Chancellor also discussed views on the very concrete, practical ways of continuing to help Ukraine and agreed to stay in close contact.

    10) According to media reports, Ukraine's National Guard, which is part of the interior ministry, claimed on Wednesday that nearly 561 of its troops had been killed and almost 1,700 injured since the invasion began.

    Also read: Russia Ukraine War impact: Cannes Film Festival says NO to Russian Journalists; read more

    Also read: 3 'loud and clear' lessons for Indian Army from Russia-Ukraine war

    Also read: Is Vladimir Putin's gymnast 'lover' Alina Kabaeva pregnant with their third child?

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case - adt

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India - adt

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video-tgy

    Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video

    Recent Stories

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case - adt

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case

    Apple no longer world s most valuable business Saudi Aramco takes top spot Report gcw

    Apple no longer world's most valuable business, Saudi Aramco takes top spot: Report

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala Know its symptoms how to prevent and more gcw

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala; Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans RBA

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    Why is IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know RBA

    Why are IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon