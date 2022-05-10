Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia Ukraine War impact: Cannes Film Festival says NO to Russian Journalists; read more

    First Published May 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Following its rejection of Russian films, the Cannes Film Festival has now denied access to Russian journalists who back President Vladimir Putin.

    Image: Getty Images

    The Cannes Film Festival is taking its protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing for several weeks, very seriously. This, however, comes with a catch. Following its rejection of Russian films, the Festival has now denied accreditation to Russian media. The rejection only applies to Russian media that disagree with Cannes' position on the conflict.

    Image: Getty Images

    This indicates that it is not a broad prohibition. It will be applied against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime's war supporters. So we'd have Tchaikovsky's Wife, a historical drama directed by Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov, contending for the coveted Palm d'Or. He is a well-known dissident who has spoken out against Putin's policies and was under house detention until departing the country earlier this year.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    “We would like to salute the courage of all those in Russia who have taken risks to protest against the assault and invasion of Ukraine,” a Festival statement said. “Among them are artists and film professionals who have never ceased to fight against the contemporary regime, who cannot be associated with these unbearable actions, and those who are bombing Ukraine.”
     

    Moscow has been hard on journalists recently, and a new, draconian censorship rule makes it illegal to refer to Russian military strikes on Ukraine as "war."
     

    "As the world has fallen into a terrible crisis and sees part of Europe in a state of war," the Cannes Film Festival announced earlier this year, "the Cannes Film Festival would like to show its solidarity to the Ukrainian people and to all those who are now in Ukraine."
     

    “As modest as it can be, we are joining all those who are opposing this unacceptable situation and are denouncing the stance of Russia and its leaders. We have a particular thought for the artists and professionals within the Ukrainian movie world, as with their families whose lives are now in danger.”
     

    Therefore, the Festival had averred that it will not welcome official Russian delegations and “will not accept even the smallest presence of any institution linked to the Russian Government."

    Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma no more; PM Modi pays tribute

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    KGF Chapter 2 in South Korea: Yash's film becomes first Kannada movie to be screened in Seoul

    Will PM Narendra Modi watch Akshay Kumar's ‘Prithviraj’? Here's what actor said

