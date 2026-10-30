PTI has raised alarm over the health of Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, who was moved to a cardiology institute from jail. The party claims authorities failed to notify her family, demanding immediate medical transparency and access.

PTI Concerns Over Noreen Niazi's Health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday expressed concern over the worsening health of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, who is in prison, and the authorities’ decision to transfer her to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, while claiming that family members had received no information about her condition.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram posted the party’s central media department’s statement on X, noting that PTI had learnt that Noreen Niazi was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after falling ill in jail. The party described it as "extremely regrettable and concerning" that none of the family members had been informed of her transfer to the hospital.

Demands for Medical Transparency

"The alleged illegal detention of 70-year-old Noreen Niazi, the risks to her health, and her hospital transfer without taking the family into confidence are extremely serious matters, on which the Punjab government and relevant authorities must provide immediate clarification," the PTI said in a statement.

The party demanded that Noreen Niazi receive the best medical care under the supervision of cardiologists. It insisted that all required diagnostic tests and treatment be arranged without delay and that details of her health be shared immediately with the family. PTI also sought permission for her relatives to visit her and check on her condition.

Conditions for Women in Prison

PTI also raised concerns about the treatment of "innocent women" held in prison, including Imran Khan’s sister. It urged that respect and dignity for women, human dignity and constitutional rights be upheld in every situation.

"Turning political affiliation into a crime and holding women in detention for political pressure is unacceptable in any civilised and democratic society," it said.

Legal and Detention Status

The PTI statement followed comments by Noreen Niazi’s lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umer, who said she was transferred to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday after jail doctors recommended it, according to Pakistani daily Dawn. The lawyer added that her family had not been informed of her declining health.

Umer further stated that jail authorities were denying medicines to Imran Khan’s sisters. Three sisters of Imran Khan, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, have been held in prison since September 21 under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO), on the orders of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dawn reported. Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi are now serving a second 30-day term of detention under the MPO, which was extended on October 7. (ANI)

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