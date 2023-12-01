Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CIA's secret unit recovered UFOs from 9 crash sites around the world, reveals report

    At least nine "non-human craft" have been collected by CIA's secret unit secret unit, known as the Office of Global Access (OGA), in top secret operations.

    CIA secret unit recovered UFOs from 9 crash sites around the world, reveals report
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) reportedly operates a clandestine unit, the Office of Global Access (OGA), dedicated to retrieving multiple crashed unidentified flying objects (UFOs) worldwide, with at least nine "non-human craft" collected in secret operations, as disclosed by the Daily Mail. Drawing from accounts provided by insiders, the article reveals that the OGA, falling under the CIA's Science and Technology Directorate, has been actively involved in the covert collection of aircraft believed to be of non-human origin since 2003. Some of these UFOs, damaged from crashes, are detailed in the report, while at least two are reported to be intact.

    Insiders interviewed by the Daily Mail received direct briefings from individuals engaged in these retrieval missions. According to one source, the US intelligence agency reportedly possesses a system capable of "discerning cloaked UFOs," deploying special military units to salvage wreckage when these vehicles land on Earth.

    The OGA is reportedly tasked with safeguarding the confidentiality of the retrieval process, executed by the US military. Collaborating with special operations forces, including SEAL teams, the agency is involved in carrying out these missions, contributing to a mounting suspicion that the US government might be concealing technologically advanced vehicles not of human origin.

    In July of this year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer co-sponsored a bill advocating for the disclosure of "recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence." During the same month, former US intelligence officer David Grusch made a public statement, asserting that he had presented "proof" of the US government's possession of alien bodies to Congress and the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (ICIG) as part of a whistleblower complaint.

    In a recent podcast appearance, Mr. Grusch, an Air Force veteran with experience in the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), claimed that the government has retrieved multiple types of non-human biological "entities" from crashed alien aircraft. He further stated that the US government possesses a "variety" of alien bodies.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
