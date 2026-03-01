Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong urged Indian and Chinese youth to form objective views of each other and resist external narratives amplifying differences. He said the future of the 'Dragon-Elephant Tango' depends on the 1.2 billion young people.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Thursday called upon the youth of China and India to foster "objective and rational" views of one another, urging them to step out of "information cocoons" and resist narratives that deliberately amplify differences between the two neighbours.

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Resist Discord and See for Yourself

Speaking at the 4th China-India Youth Dialogue in New Delhi, the Ambassador emphasised that the future of the "Dragon-Elephant Tango" rests on the shoulders of the 1.2 billion young people living in both nations. Ambassador Xu cautioned against external attempts to create discord between the two largest developing nations. "Some people are unwilling to see China and India live in harmony. They deliberately amplify our differences, hype up the so-called 'China threat', and hope to profit from discord between our two countries," Xu said.

He encouraged Indian youth to visit China to witness "Chinese modernisation" firsthand, suggesting that direct engagement remains the best antidote to misinformation. "We welcome more young people from India to visit China, see it with your own eyes... and help build a more objective and rational understanding between our peoples," he added.

From Diplomatic Reset to New Synergies

Reflecting on the recent diplomatic momentum following meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin, the Ambassador noted that relations have moved from a "reset and fresh start" to a new level of improvement.

Ambassador Xu highlighted a modern cultural synergy where Chinese "new trio" products like online games, web series, and online literature are becoming popular among Indian youth. He noted that "cultural exchanges can transcend mountains and seas and illuminate the path of understanding" and pointed to China's 15th Five-Year Plan and India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision as aligned goals, stating, "We should achieve development through our own efforts while actively pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting each other's success."

Future Cooperation: AI, Digital and Green Tech

The Ambassador identified Artificial Intelligence (AI), the digital economy, and green technology as the new frontiers for bilateral cooperation. He specifically referenced China's advancements in humanoid robots and AI models like Seedance 2.0 alongside the "IndiaAI Mission".

"Chinese and Indian youth should deepen exchanges and cooperation in emerging fields... and work together to turn our innovative vitality into a strong driver of development for both countries," the Ambassador emphasised.

Upholding 'Eastern Wisdom' in a Global Context

Addressing the global landscape, Xu stressed that as key members of the Global South, China and India must uphold a multilateral outlook to counter unilateralism. He encouraged young leaders to "carry forward the 'Eastern wisdom' of peaceful coexistence and mutual learning and prevent the world from reverting to the law of the jungle."

Invoking historical icons like the monk Xuanzang, poet Rabindranath Tagore, and Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis, Xu reminded the audience that young people have always been the most "dynamic envoys" of China-India friendship. "President Xi Jinping once stated that when the youth thrive, the nation thrives; when the youth are strong, the nation is strong," he remarked.

He concluded by stating that "the more young generations understand each other, the stronger the mutual trust between our two countries will be", before ending his speech with a traditional "Dhanyawad".

The event saw the participation of prominent figures, including Anil Antony, National Secretary and Spokesperson of the BJP; Mohammed Saqib, Founder of the India-China Economic & Cultural Council; and Himadrish Suwan, Chairperson of the Confederation of Young Leaders of India. (ANI)