China on Friday welcomed India's new envoy to Beijing, Vikram Doraiswami, expressing support for his transition. Beijing stated its hope that the appointment will help stabilise and improve bilateral relations between the two neighbouring giants.

China Voices Optimism and Support

China on Friday welcomed the appointment of India's new envoy to Beijing, Vikram Doraiswami, expressing its readiness to facilitate his transition as both nations look towards stabilising bilateral relations. In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, conveyed Beijing's support for the incoming diplomat. The post stated, "China welcomes India's newly appointed ambassador to China Vikram K. Doraiswami (Wei Jiameng, his Chinese name), and stands ready to provide every convenience for him to take up his post in China."

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The welcoming of the new ambassador is seen as a diplomatic step towards maintaining high-level communication channels between the two neighbouring giants. Yu Jing further articulated Beijing's expectations for the tenure of the new envoy in fostering better understanding and cooperation, noting, "China hopes that after assuming his duties, he will make positive contributions to advancing the sustained improvement and development of China-India ties."

Aligning with these sentiments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also described the role of an envoy as a vital link in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Responding to a media inquiry regarding the appointment, spokesperson Lin Jian stated that an "envoy is an important bridge for fostering friendly and cooperative relations between nations." Lin Jian also highlighted a personal gesture by the diplomat that has been well received in Beijing, noting that "Doraiswami has chosen a Chinese name for himself, Wei Jiameng." Expressing a commitment to a smooth transition, the spokesperson remarked that China stands ready to provide every convenience for him to take up his post.

Profile of the New Envoy

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the appointment in an official statement on Thursday, noting that Vikram K. Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer currently serving as the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, will take up the assignment shortly.

Doraiswami brings extensive regional expertise to the role, having previously served in the Indian Embassy in Hong Kong and spending four years at the Indian Embassy in Beijing starting in 1996. A fluent speaker of Chinese, French, and Korean, he also holds a diploma in the Chinese language from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His distinguished career includes high-level roles such as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of India and Joint Secretary in the Americas Division. He has also served as India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan and South Korea, as well as High Commissioner to Bangladesh, before his most recent posting in the UK.

Ultimately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed optimism regarding the impact of the appointment on the broader relationship between the two neighbouring powers. "China hopes that after assuming his duties, he will make positive contributions to advancing the sustained improvement and development of China-India ties," the spokesperson added. (ANI)