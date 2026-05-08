Taiwan's defense ministry detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and 6 naval vessels on Friday, with 10 aircraft crossing the median line. This followed the detection of 22 aircraft and 6 vessels on Thursday, continuing regional military pressure.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 12 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and two official ships around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday. Of the 12, 10 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the… pic.twitter.com/ATCL2dwyik — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 8, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, the MND detected the presence of 22 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship operating around itself. Of the 22, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "22 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 22 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored… pic.twitter.com/lWQzmmXlMm — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 7, 2026

The China-Taiwan Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

Historical Origins

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC. (ANI)