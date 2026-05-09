Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported 8 Chinese military aircraft and 6 vessels near the island on Saturday, with all aircraft crossing the median line. On Friday, 12 PLA aircraft and 6 vessels were detected, with 10 crossing the sensitive line.

Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan's territorial waters were detected on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said. In a post on X, the ministry said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation… pic.twitter.com/jllLbSOACt — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 9, 2026

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Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 12 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and two official ships around itself. Of the 12, 10 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the… pic.twitter.com/ATCL2dwyik — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 8, 2026

Background on China-Taiwan Relations

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy.

Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India. (ANI)