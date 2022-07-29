Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yang Huiyan, Asia's richest woman, loses half of her wealth; Here's why

    According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Yang is still the wealthiest woman in Asia despite losing more than half of her money. The fall in her net worth has narrowed the wealth gap between her and fellow female billionaires in China, making Yang only some $100 million away from being surpassed by Fan Hongwei in wealth.

    Yang Huiyan Asia's richest woman loses half of her wealth Here s why gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    China, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Yang Huiyan, the richest woman in Asia, has seen her wealth decline to $11 billion from almost $24 billion this year as China's real estate crisis worsens. The 41-year-old is in charge of Country Garden Holdings, the biggest sales-based developer of real estate in China. Her father Yang Guoqiang, who launched the business in Foshan, Guangdong province, in 1992, passed most of his ownership interest to her.

    As the nation's real estate industry has faced with declining property prices, waning buyer demand, and a debt default crisis that has enveloped some of its top developers since last year, Country Garden's stock has lost more than half of its value this year. 

    Two years after the developer's IPO in 2007 came out, she became the wealthiest woman in Asia. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Yang is still the wealthiest woman in Asia despite losing more than half of her money. The fall in her net worth has narrowed the wealth gap between her and fellow female billionaires in China, making Yang only some $100 million away from being surpassed by Fan Hongwei in wealth.

    Also Read | Who is Manisha Ropeta, Pakistan’s first Hindu woman to become senior cop?

    Yang's riches suffered a significant setback on Wednesday when shares of Country Garden, a firm with its headquarters in Guangdong, plummeted 15% after the company announced it would issue fresh shares to fund money.

    Following months of financial problems, Evergrande, China's most indebted real estate company, missed payments on its US dollar bonds in December. Since then, a number of other significant developers have also requested protection from creditors, including Kaisa and Shimao Group.

    The housing problem has become worse recently as hundreds of irate homeowners who put down payments on incomplete houses threatened to quit making mortgage payments if construction wasn't finished on schedule. As experts and officials worry about financial contagion, China's banking regulator has encouraged lenders to assist the real estate industry and satisfy the "reasonable financing needs" of businesses.

    Also Read | Satellite imagery shows China building larger bridge near Pangong Tso

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Manisha Ropeta Pakistan first Hindu woman to become DSP gcw

    Who is Manisha Ropeta, Pakistan’s first Hindu woman to become senior cop?

    Delhis Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant - adt

    Delhi's Manipal Hospital doctors perform Sudan's first-ever liver transplant

    Thousands of Ukrainians sign petition to make UK's Boris Johnson their PM snt

    Thousands of Ukrainians sign petition to make UK's Boris Johnson their PM

    German airline Lufthansa's ground staff strike over wage dispute; affects 134,000 fliers - adt

    German airline Lufthansa's ground staff strike over wage dispute; affects 134,000 fliers

    Google rejects 39 times San Francisco man gets hired on 40th attempt viral post gcw

    After being rejected by Google 39 times, San Francisco man gets hired on 40th attempt; See viral post

    Recent Stories

    Good Luck Jerry LEAKED online: Janhvi Kapoor's Hotstar film is out on TamilBlasters, Filmyzilla and more RBA

    Good Luck Jerry LEAKED online: Janhvi Kapoor's Hotstar film is out on TamilBlasters, Filmyzilla and more

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here - adt

    SWR introduces five MEMU express special trains to reach Bengaluru airport; know details here

    IndiGo flight skids off runway in Jorhat wheels get stuck passengers safe gcw

    IndiGo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck; passengers safe

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here is the schedule of India in action on Day 1

    Happy Islamic New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and greetings for Muharram RBA

    Happy Islamic New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and greetings for loved ones

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon