Saudi Prince staying in ‘world’s most expensive home’ in Paris, Here's what we know about it

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is living at a luxurious chateau nicknamed "the world's most costly property" while visiting France to meet President Emmanuel Macron in 2015, when he made the acquisition. The Chateau Louis XIV, a newly constructed residence outside of Paris, was designed to resemble the lavish splendour of the adjacent Versailles Palace, which used to serve as the home of the French royal family.

The 7,000 square metre mansion was purchased for 275 million euros ($300 million at the time) by an unidentified buyer in 2015, earning Fortune magazine the title of "the world's most expensive residence."

According to Bloomberg, the Chateau Louis XIV in Louveciennes, a suburb of Paris, was created by haute-couture estate designer Cogemad and arranged by Christie's International Real Estate. It is situated on 56 acres of ground. Even Kim Kardashian and Kanye West contemplated having their wedding at the opulent estate.

In an ironic turn of events, Khashoggi's cousin Emad Khashoggi, who owns a luxury real estate development company in France, erected the Chateau Louis XIV. The chateau features ten suites including bedrooms, a library, a large reception area, and many more opulent facilities. A gold-leafed fountain, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, an aquarium, and even a walled labyrinth are among the home's features.

It also has a nightclub, a fountain with gold leaf, and a movie theatre. The moat also has an underwater glass room that has white leather couches and looks like a large aquarium.

Despite the fact that alcohol is absolutely forbidden in Saudi Arabia, pictures of a wine cellar can be found on the Cogemad website, which belongs to Emad Khashoggi.

Following the demolition of a 19th-century castle on the property, Chateau Louis XIV was constructed in 2009. Since becoming Saudi Arabia's top power broker, Bin Salman has frequently made news for his excessive expenditures. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's son reportedly paid $450 million for a Leonardo da Vinci artwork in 2017 and purchased a $500 million boat in 2015.