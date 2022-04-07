Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Control your soul’s desire’: China deploys drones as Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown

    In one of the videos which has gone viral, one can see Shanghai residents going to their balconies to sing and protest lack of supplies. Later, a drone appears saying, “Please comply with COVID restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

    China deploys drones as Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown says control your soul s desire gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Shanghai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 8:53 AM IST

    It's a nightmare scenario for 26 million people living in China's biggest city of Shanghai. Following the lockdown triggered by the latest wave of Coronavirus, Shanghai residents have been forbidden from leaving their houses. Residents are totally dependent on local authorities to provide them with essential supplies. However, besides supplies Shanghai residents are now also feeling a shortage of individual freedom. 

    A video has been doing the rounds on the Chinese micro-blogging application Weibo, which shows people who were protesting over the lack of supplies from their balconies, were forced into silence by drones.

    The video, shot last night, shows the Chinese drone directing people to comply with the Covid restrictions and control their soul's desire for freedom. 'Do not open the window or sing,' the drone is heard saying.

    The latest Covid outbreak has forces China to shut down cities and enforce strict lockdowns. Shanghai went into lockdown last week. Besides drones, authorities have been using robotic dogs with loudspeakers taped to their backs to patrol the streets and inform people that they should wear masks, wash their hands regularly and keep checking their temperature.

    Local media reports have also said that Chinese authorities have been using drones to disinfect some public areas where Covid cases were reported, and to spot anyone who was violating the  lockdown.

    China has been reporting an average of around 1,652 new cases every day. On Wednesday, Shanghai reported a record number of new infections (17,000) in a single day.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Taliban banned opium cultivation in Afghanistan

    Why Taliban banned opium cultivation in Afghanistan

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling till tomorrow-dnm

    Pakistan political crisis: SC adjourns hearing on National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling till tomorrow

    How to Murder Your Husband writer goes on trial for murdering her husband-dnm

    ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for murdering her husband

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    Sri Lanka economic crisis deepens Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike Prez revokes emergency gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Probe on against cops for stopping soldiers on bike, Prez revokes emergency

    Recent Stories

    World Health Day 2022 wishes messages quotes Send these messages to friends and family on the occasion drb

    World Health Day 2022 wishes, messages, quotes: Send these messages to friends and family on the occasion

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs DC lucknow-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match Prediction: Can Delhi get back to winning ways against Lucknow?

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022 drb

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

    Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia these 7 hot and sexy actresses models turned cricketer wives girlfriends drb

    Anushka Sharma to Aditi Hundia, these 7 hot and sexy actresses, models turned cricketer wives, girlfriends

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins blitz hands Kolkata Knight Riders memorable win over Mumbai Indians; fans awestruck-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon