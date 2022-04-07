‘Control your soul’s desire’: China deploys drones as Shanghai residents protest strict lockdown

In one of the videos which has gone viral, one can see Shanghai residents going to their balconies to sing and protest lack of supplies. Later, a drone appears saying, “Please comply with COVID restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing."

It's a nightmare scenario for 26 million people living in China's biggest city of Shanghai. Following the lockdown triggered by the latest wave of Coronavirus, Shanghai residents have been forbidden from leaving their houses. Residents are totally dependent on local authorities to provide them with essential supplies. However, besides supplies Shanghai residents are now also feeling a shortage of individual freedom.

A video has been doing the rounds on the Chinese micro-blogging application Weibo, which shows people who were protesting over the lack of supplies from their balconies, were forced into silence by drones.

The video, shot last night, shows the Chinese drone directing people to comply with the Covid restrictions and control their soul's desire for freedom. 'Do not open the window or sing,' the drone is heard saying.

The latest Covid outbreak has forces China to shut down cities and enforce strict lockdowns. Shanghai went into lockdown last week. Besides drones, authorities have been using robotic dogs with loudspeakers taped to their backs to patrol the streets and inform people that they should wear masks, wash their hands regularly and keep checking their temperature.

Local media reports have also said that Chinese authorities have been using drones to disinfect some public areas where Covid cases were reported, and to spot anyone who was violating the lockdown.

China has been reporting an average of around 1,652 new cases every day. On Wednesday, Shanghai reported a record number of new infections (17,000) in a single day.