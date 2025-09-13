A man seen chanting “USA” after Charlie Kirk’s shooting denied celebrating, claiming he aimed to calm panic. Meanwhile, accused shooter Tyler Robinson is under suicide watch, as Erika Kirk vows to continue her late husband’s movement.

Utah: The man seen chanting 'USA' and smiling in the immediate aftermath of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s shooting is pushing back against claims that he was celebrating the incident. In a video that quickly went viral online, the bearded attendee can be seen grinning and pumping his fist while shouting ‘USA’ repeatedly as chaos unfolded around him. Many on social media accused him of mocking Kirk and reveling in the violence. But in a statement to reporters, the man insisted his actions were misunderstood. He claimed he was attempting to “project strength” and “calm panic” in the crowd rather than celebrate the attack.

“People were screaming, people were scared,” he said. “I thought if I could keep the energy up and show that we weren’t broken, it might stop a stampede. I wasn’t celebrating anyone getting hurt. I was trying to save lives.” He further said he had “barely any idea” who Kirk was and reacted instinctively to the chaos. “I just did what I thought was right in the moment. The chants weren’t about the shooting—they were about unity and holding the crowd together.” Despite his explanation, skepticism continues to mount online. Critics argue his smiling demeanor and choice of chants gave the impression of jubilation, not reassurance.

Tyler Robinson Placed Under Suicide Watch

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old accused of assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, is now under suicide watch in a Special Housing Unit at Utah County Jail. Authorities took 33 hours to apprehend Tyler Robinson after the fatal shooting. Kirk was addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. Jail staff are closely monitoring Robinson to assess whether he poses a danger to himself after he allegedly told his father he would rather die than turn himself in. Mental health professionals remain vigilant in case of any attempted self-harm.



The widow of Charlie Kirk pledged Friday to carry on her husband's work, after US authorities announced his alleged assassin had finally been captured. Erika Kirk mourned the loss of “the perfect father... the perfect husband.” "The evil-doers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she said in a live video address. "The movement my husband built will not die. It won't. I refuse to let that happen," she said. Kirk's murder has consumed America for 48 hours, capturing almost all cable news coverage, while Trump has ordered flags to fly at half-mast. Kirk's hardline views on race, gender, gun ownership and other hot-button issues made him an intensely divisive figure, although even opponents praised his willingness to debate.