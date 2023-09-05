Caught on camera: Woman terrorist stabs Israeli policeman in Jerusalem; officer recounts attack (WATCH)

In the midst of his shift in the Old City of Jerusalem, an Israeli police officer recounted how an Arab woman terrorist suddenly rushed towards him and began viciously stabbing him in the waist area.

Advanced Staff Sergeant Major Ayin, the Israeli police officer who faced a terrorist's attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday evening, shared his harrowing experience and the swift action he took to neutralize the threat. In the midst of his shift in the Old City, Ayin recounted how an Arab woman suddenly rushed towards him and began viciously stabbing him in the waist area. He immediately recognized the assailant as a terrorist.

"While working my shift in the Old City, a woman rushed toward me and started stabbing me hard in the waist area. I immediately realized that she was a terrorist," he told Israel National News.

Despite the danger, Ayin refrained from using his firearm as there were bystanders present. Instead, he relied on his training and instincts, pushing the attacker away with his hands and feet, ultimately disarming her. When the immediate threat had passed, Ayin and a nearby Border Police team apprehended the assailant.

"I didn't shoot because there were bystanders there at the time. I pushed her away with my hands and feet and used force to neutralize her. The knife fell from her hand, and when she was tied to the floor and the threat had passed, I and a Border Police team that was nearby took control of her and arrested her," he added.

Ayin credited his protective vest for preventing the knife from penetrating his body, highlighting the importance of such equipment for police officers' safety. He affirmed his commitment, along with his fellow officers, to continue countering terrorism and maintaining security.

Jerusalem District Commander, Doron Turgeman, commended Ayin's swift and resolute response to the attack. He emphasized the need for constant vigilance and rapid reactions in the face of threats, particularly the "lone wolf threat" posed by individuals, including young individuals, who engage in acts of terrorism.

"Reality requires us to be on high operational alertness at all times and deliver a quick response. In this case, neutralizing a terrorist who attacked and tried to murder a policeman by stabbing him," he said.

Turgeman stressed the importance of both proactive operational measures to thwart terrorism and ongoing efforts to identify potential threats in the area.

"The policeman's reaction was immediate, sharp and determined, and so was that of the force that was with him. The policeman regained his composure quickly and acted using force to neutralize the terrorist and the danger posed by her. The protective vest on his body prevented him from being hit - which also proves the importance of the protective equipment on the policemen," added Turgeman.

"In addition to continuing activities to counter terrorism, we must continue to respond in a quick, professional and sharp manner to the threat of the 'lone wolf threat', which in recent months often meets us in the form of young boys, and in this case - a terrorist in her 40s. She must be brought to justice and the proactive operational activity to thwart terrorism and to locate threats of any kind in the area must continue," he told the publication.