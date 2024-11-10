Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

Donald Trump won the US presidential election, sweeping 7 swing states, including Arizona, with 312 electoral votes. His focus on border security and immigration resonated with Arizona voters, flipping the state from Democratic to Republican.

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024 dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 9:26 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

Donald Trump swept all seven swing states, including Arizona, which put his total electoral votes at 312 against Vice President Kamala Harris's 226 in the final results of the US presidential election 2024. This win marked a significant shift in Arizona, which had leaned Democratic in recent years, with President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state in 2020.

Also Read: Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

Trump's campaign focus on border security, immigration, and crime had a visible impact on Arizona voters, particularly following a record migrant influx in 2023. He pledged to tackle these challenges with mass deportations and hiring 10,000 additional border agents, while reallocating military budget funds to boost border security.

Arizona's demographic shifts, including its large Hispanic population, appeared to sway voters in Trump's favor. This win makes it the sixth state Trump flipped from Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory, joining Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump also secured North Carolina, which he narrowly won in 2020.

The Associated Press called Nevada for Trump, awarding him six electoral votes, further solidifying his presidency for the second time.

Also Read: Sunita Williams SHOCKING weight loss: NASA astronaut may need 5,000 calories daily to regain health

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency dmn

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion dmn

US Election 2024: What Donald Trump victory could mean for India-US economic relations? HERE's expert opinion

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats dmn

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region dmn

Tropical storm Debby hurricane Florida: Flooding rain, strong winds in Southeast coast of US

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai refusal to lock lips in Hollywood the stars she turned down gcw

Aishwarya Rai’s refusal to lock lips in Hollywood: The stars she turned down

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH ) shk

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

REVEALED How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH) gcw

REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon