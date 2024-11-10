Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

Donald Trump won the US presidential election, sweeping 7 swing states, including Arizona, with 312 electoral votes. His focus on border security and immigration resonated with Arizona voters, flipping the state from Democratic to Republican.

Donald Trump swept all seven swing states, including Arizona, which put his total electoral votes at 312 against Vice President Kamala Harris's 226 in the final results of the US presidential election 2024. This win marked a significant shift in Arizona, which had leaned Democratic in recent years, with President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state in 2020.

Also Read: Major setback for Indian students as Canada ends fast-track SDS visa program; here's why

Trump's campaign focus on border security, immigration, and crime had a visible impact on Arizona voters, particularly following a record migrant influx in 2023. He pledged to tackle these challenges with mass deportations and hiring 10,000 additional border agents, while reallocating military budget funds to boost border security.

Arizona's demographic shifts, including its large Hispanic population, appeared to sway voters in Trump's favor. This win makes it the sixth state Trump flipped from Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory, joining Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump also secured North Carolina, which he narrowly won in 2020.

The Associated Press called Nevada for Trump, awarding him six electoral votes, further solidifying his presidency for the second time.

Also Read: Sunita Williams SHOCKING weight loss: NASA astronaut may need 5,000 calories daily to regain health

Latest Videos