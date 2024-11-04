Canadian Hindu organisations ban political use of temples, demand action against growing Khalistani extremism

In a unified stand, several Hindu organisations in Canada, including the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH) and the Hindu Federation, have announced a prohibition on the use of temple facilities by politicians for any political activities.

In a unified stand, several Hindu organisations in Canada, including the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH) and the Hindu Federation, have announced a prohibition on the use of temple facilities by politicians for any political activities. This significant decision, released in an official statement, follows a recent act of violence at the Hindu Mahasabha Mandir in Brampton, which has left Canada’s Hindu community alarmed and demanding immediate action from authorities.

The incident, which reportedly occurred Sunday evening, involved protestors gathering at the temple’s main entrance, forcing their way into the building, and allegedly assaulting temple members and visitors. The joint statement from Hindu organisations described the incident as one that has “shaken the community” and emphasized the urgent need for security measures to protect Hindu Canadians.

"The protestors reportedly gathered at the temple's main entrance, forcibly entered the premises, and assaulted temple members and visitors, leaving the community shaken and demanding action," read the joint statement.

Expressing grave concerns, the Hindu bodies cited an “increasing wave of violence” targeting the Hindu community across Canada in recent years. "The attack is the latest in a series of alarming incidents aimed at Hindu Canadians, who have faced an increasing wave of violence in recent years. Despite repeated calls from community leaders for stronger security measures to protect Hindu places of worship, political leaders have yet to take substantial steps to address the growing hostility," the statement further said.

In response, Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will now enforce a new directive: while politicians of all parties may still visit temples as devotees, they will no longer be permitted to use temple platforms for political purposes until concrete steps are taken to address the safety of the Hindu community.

"Following today's attack, the Canadian National Council of Hindus (CNCH) and Hindu Federation along with temple leaders and Hindu advocacy group, has issued a powerful statement: Hindu temples and institutions across Canada will no longer permit politicians to use temple facilities for political purposes. Politicians, regarding of party affiliation, may continue to visit as devotees, but they will no longer have access to temple platforms until they demonstrate concrete efforts to address the issue of Khalistani extremism," the statement read.

“This directive underscores the Hindu community’s commitment to safeguarding their sacred spaces and reinforces their demand for action to ensure the protection and dignity of all Canadians,” concluded the statement.

Indian High Commission in Ottawa condemns Brampton violence

Earlier today, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa strongly condemned the violent incident that occurred outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, describing the event as "deeply disturbing."

"As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised consular camps during this period for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian). On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work. We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement read.

The High Commission further added, "It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place."

Sunday's incident comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation that New Delhi was involved in the assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—an allegation India has firmly denied.

