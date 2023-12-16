Kerala: SFI erects black banners at Calicut University ahead of Governor's visit

Ahead of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's visit to Calicut University today (Dec 16) the SFI erected black banners in the campus premises protesting his visit. The Governor's official programme will be held on December 18.

Kozhikode: Ahead of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's visit to Calicut University, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) erected black banners at the campus premises. As many as three banners were erected which read, 'Chancellor Go Back', 'Mr Chancellor You Are Not Welcome here', and 'Sanghi Chancellor wapas jao'. The university's entrance gate was broken down. This is where the first banner is positioned. Hasan, a member of the SFI central committee, retorted that they would stage a peaceful black flag protest against the state's Governor.

Hassan said that their protest is against the Chancellor who is trying to ruin the education sector in Kerala. He said that the Governor is putting Kerala's existence in crisis. If the governor arrives, there will be protests.

The Governor will arrive at the University of Calicut campus this evening. The Governor will stay at the VVIP guest house on the campus. The Kondotty police have made heavy security arrangements to avert protest clashes. He will land at Karipur at 6.30 pm and reach the university campus by road. Governor Khan will attend Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal's son's wedding on Sunday morning in Kozhikode. The Governor's official program will be held on the 18th at the University Seminar Hall. The Governor will stay on the campus for three days.

The SFI activists who staged protests against Governor Khan in Thiruvananthapuram were charged by the police under the harsher IPC 124 section (assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, using criminal force or the show of criminal force). The Governor gave the DGP and Chief Secretary directions, which led to the addition of this section. At first, the FIR contained rather weak sections even though they jumped on the governor's car. This was widely criticised.

The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities.