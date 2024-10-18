Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada allows event on Oct 20 to mark 'Martyrdom Day' of 1985 Air India bombing mastermind; sparks outrage

    The event is set to mark the "Martyrdom Day" of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the mastermind behind one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in aviation history—the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing.

    Canada allows event on Oct 20 to mark 'Martyrdom Day' of 1985 Air India bombing mastermind; sparks outrage shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    In a move sparking international outrage, the Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire for allowing a Khalistani extremist group to organize an event in Surrey, British Columbia, on October 20. The event is set to mark the "Martyrdom Day" of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the mastermind behind one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in aviation history—the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing. The tragic incident, known as the Kanishka bombing, claimed the lives of 329 innocent people, most of them Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

    The Air India tragedy is one of the darkest chapters in modern aviation and terrorism history, making this event a bitter reminder for the victims' families who still seek justice and closure decades later.

    This decision has sent shockwaves through global diplomatic circles, with critics calling it a disgraceful endorsement of terrorism. 

    Also read: 'Trudeau's own admission reflects their value': India slams Canada again over Nijjar killing remarks (WATCH)

    India, in particular, has expressed deep concern over the event. The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada is likely to intensify, given the growing tensions surrounding the Trudeau administration's perceived leniency towards Khalistani elements. For many, this incident marks a tipping point in Canada’s handling of extremist groups on its soil.

    Canada's move has triggered outrage with many users terming it as 'blatant glorification of terrorism'.

    A user wrote, "It is mostly confirmed that the Canadian government is being run by the Khalistani elements."

    Another user commented, "Canada is the Pakistan of the West."

    Air India Flight 182 disaster

    Air India Flight 182 was a passenger flight operating on the Montreal–London–Delhi–Mumbai route, that on 23 June 1985, disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean as a result of an explosion from a bomb planted by Canadian Sikh terrorists.

    The bombing of Air India Flight 182 is the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history, the deadliest aviation incident in the history of Air India and was the world's deadliest act of aviation terrorism until the September 11 attacks in 2001. The mastermind behind the bombing was believed to be Inderjit Singh Reyat, a dual British-Canadian national, who pleaded guilty in 2003 and Talwinder Singh Parmar, a Canadian Sikh separatist leader, who was one of the key individuals associated with the militant group Babbar Khalsa.

    Also read: 'Go back to India, f**k off!': Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH)

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING British man unknowingly lived his entire life with three penises gcw

    SHOCKING! British man unknowingly lived his entire life with three penises

    Yahya Sinwar DEAD! Finger chopped off, chilling video shows Hamas leader's body buried in dust, rubble (WATCH) shk

    Yahya Sinwad DEAD! Chilling video shows Israeli forces chopping Hamas leader's finger for DNA test (WATCH)

    Bengaluru traffic ranks 6th global traffic index Pune follows at 7th rank worldwide vkp

    Is Bengaluru traffic hurting Brand Bengaluru? City ranks 6th in global traffic index; Pune follows at 7th

    Yahya Sinwar ELIMINATED: Israel releases drone footage of Hamas leader's last moments; WATCH chilling video snt

    Yahya Sinwar ELIMINATED: Israel releases drone footage of Hamas leader's last moments; WATCH chilling video

    Ex Indian spy Vikash Yadav charged by US in plot to 'assassinate' Khalistani terrorist Pannun snt

    Ex-Indian spy Vikash Yadav charged by US in plot to 'assassinate' Khalistani terrorist Pannun

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O ATG

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O

    Sambrani Health Benefits Boosting Wellness Naturally vkp

    Surprising health benefits of Sambrani

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon