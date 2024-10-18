Canada allows event on Oct 20 to mark 'Martyrdom Day' of 1985 Air India bombing mastermind; sparks outrage

The event is set to mark the "Martyrdom Day" of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the mastermind behind one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in aviation history—the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing.

In a move sparking international outrage, the Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under fire for allowing a Khalistani extremist group to organize an event in Surrey, British Columbia, on October 20. The event is set to mark the "Martyrdom Day" of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the mastermind behind one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in aviation history—the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing. The tragic incident, known as the Kanishka bombing, claimed the lives of 329 innocent people, most of them Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

The Air India tragedy is one of the darkest chapters in modern aviation and terrorism history, making this event a bitter reminder for the victims' families who still seek justice and closure decades later.

This decision has sent shockwaves through global diplomatic circles, with critics calling it a disgraceful endorsement of terrorism.

Also read: 'Trudeau's own admission reflects their value': India slams Canada again over Nijjar killing remarks (WATCH)

India, in particular, has expressed deep concern over the event. The diplomatic fallout between India and Canada is likely to intensify, given the growing tensions surrounding the Trudeau administration's perceived leniency towards Khalistani elements. For many, this incident marks a tipping point in Canada’s handling of extremist groups on its soil.

Canada's move has triggered outrage with many users terming it as 'blatant glorification of terrorism'.

A user wrote, "It is mostly confirmed that the Canadian government is being run by the Khalistani elements."

Another user commented, "Canada is the Pakistan of the West."

Air India Flight 182 disaster

Air India Flight 182 was a passenger flight operating on the Montreal–London–Delhi–Mumbai route, that on 23 June 1985, disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean as a result of an explosion from a bomb planted by Canadian Sikh terrorists.

The bombing of Air India Flight 182 is the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history, the deadliest aviation incident in the history of Air India and was the world's deadliest act of aviation terrorism until the September 11 attacks in 2001. The mastermind behind the bombing was believed to be Inderjit Singh Reyat, a dual British-Canadian national, who pleaded guilty in 2003 and Talwinder Singh Parmar, a Canadian Sikh separatist leader, who was one of the key individuals associated with the militant group Babbar Khalsa.

Also read: 'Go back to India, f**k off!': Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH)

Latest Videos