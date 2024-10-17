'Go back to India, f**k off!': Elderly Canadian woman's racist outburst goes viral amid diplomatic row (WATCH)

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident captured in a viral video on Reddit, an elderly woman in Canada was seen making racist remarks, telling an individual of Indian descent to "go back to India."

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident captured in a viral video on Reddit, an elderly woman in Canada was seen making racist remarks, telling an individual of Indian descent to "go back to India." The incident highlights ongoing racial tensions in Canada and comes at a time when relations between India and Canada are already strained due to diplomatic disputes.

The video begins with the elderly woman aggressively confronting the unseen person recording the incident, starting with the blunt accusation, "You're not Canadian." The individual, clearly taken aback, calmly asks, "Okay, then where should I go back to?" This question seems to agitate the elderly woman further, who insists that there are "too many Indians in Canada" and demands that the person "go back to India."

Also read: Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams Justin Trudeau's pro-Khalistan stance, warns Hindus are not safe

Despite the unwarranted hostility, the unseen person remains composed, responding with, "But, I am Canadian, ma'am." The elderly woman, however, refuses to accept this, replying angrily, "Your parents are not Canadian. Your grandma is not Canadian."

In an effort to defuse the situation or at least understand the root of the woman’s anger, the person recording asks, "What wrong did I do to you? I am just trying to understand. I speak English, I speak French."

The tension takes an unexpected turn when the individual asks the elderly woman if she speaks French, an official language in Canada, especially prevalent in the province of Quebec. With visible discomfort, the elderly woman claims that she does speak French.

However, when the individual begins speaking in French, reiterating, "I am Canadian," the situation escalates. The elderly woman, unable to maintain her composure, begins yelling repeatedly, "Fk off! Fk off! F**k off!"—a clear indication that her initial assumption about the individual’s lack of Canadian identity was proven wrong.

Relations between the two nations soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September of last year, alleged the potential involvement of Indian agents in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by the Indian government, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023.

Trudeau’s accusations led to a major diplomatic row, with India rejecting the claims and Canada expressing concerns over the alleged interference. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has become increasingly frosty, with both nations expelling diplomats and scaling back cooperation.

The viral video sparked a massive outburst on Reddit, with one user commenting, "Just curious where HER grandparents are from??"

Another user remarked, "I'm much more comfortable calling him a fellow Canadian than her."

A third user noted, "Racism is wrong wherever you are from, but it’s always ridiculous to me how people in North America lash out against immigration while at the same time boasting about their heritage where their European roots were."

Also read: Trudeau’s deposition at Commission of Inquiry confirms Canada did not share any evidence: India

"What kind of person verbally accosts another person that they don’t know and isn’t doing anything offensive? Her behavior speaks to a deep darkness within. That type of person isn’t one for introspection, lashes out instead," remarked a fourth user.

Another Reddit user noted, "What a hideous woman. Btw she is not Canadian either by her own reckoning. She's probably British if you go by where her family originates from."

Latest Videos