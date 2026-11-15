Baloch Voice for Justice has called on global bodies to secure the release of Salman Baloch, who was forcibly disappeared in Quetta four years ago, highlighting the ongoing agony of his family and widespread concerns over enforced disappearances.

BVJ Appeals for Safe Recovery of Salman Baloch After Four Year Wait

Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) has appealed to international human rights organisations, the United Nations, human rights defenders and concerned authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safe recovery of Salman Baloch, marking four years since his alleged enforced disappearance from Quetta, Balochistan.

In a post on X, BVJ stated that Salman Baloch was forcibly disappeared on November 13, 2022. Four years later, his family continues to remain without information about his whereabouts or fate. The organisation highlighted the suffering of his sister, Saadia Baloch, and other family members, who continue to endure uncertainty and an agonising wait for his return.

BVJ urged international human rights organisations to raise Salman Baloch’s case with the relevant authorities, demand disclosure of his whereabouts and utilise all available mechanisms to ensure his immediate and safe recovery. Describing enforced disappearance as a grave violation of human rights, the organisation stressed that Salman Baloch must not be forgotten and called for truth, justice and his safe return to his family. The appeal comes as the family continues to seek answers about his fate, with BVJ calling for urgent international attention and intervention in the case. Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process. Families of missing persons often stage protests demanding information about their loved ones. Rights organisations claim many victims are later found dead, while authorities deny involvement. The issue has triggered international concern, with calls for transparent investigations, accountability and protection of human rights in the affected regions.