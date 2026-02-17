Buenos Aires Chief of Staff Gabriel Cesar Sanchez Zinny expressed optimism for deeper India-Argentina cooperation in AI and technology. He said his city is keen to attract Indian investors and is in India to learn from global best practices in emerging tech.

Gabriel Cesar Sanchez Zinny, Chief of Staff of the City of Buenos Aires, on Tuesday expressed optimism about deepening India-Argentina cooperation in artificial intelligence and technology, saying his city is keen to attract more Indian investors.

Learning and Collaboration in Emerging Tech

Speaking to ANI, Zinny said Buenos Aires was participating to learn from global best practices and explore partnerships in emerging technologies. "There are so many conferences and panels. Thousands of people are participating from all over the world, so we are very lucky to be here," he said. "We came here to learn about artificial intelligence, to share practices, to learn how other cities are doing and how the private sector is bringing this technology to different sectors and markets."

Highlighting India's rapid strides in AI, he said the country's initiative to host discussions on AI was beneficial to all stakeholders. Zinny also noted that his delegation visited the Delhi Metro, as Buenos Aires is currently building a new subway line and is looking at technological collaborations to improve urban services.

Navigating AI Challenges

When asked about potential collaboration between India and Argentina to address AI-related risks, such as deepfakes and transparency concerns, Zinny emphasised the importance of regulation and education. "The debate around regulations is very important. The debate around education is very important. How are we going to get the skills and capabilities to live with artificial intelligence? What are we going to do with the jobs that artificial intelligence is replacing?" he said. Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism, adding that he believes AI will ultimately have a positive impact on cities and countries.

Future of India-Argentina Tech Cooperation

On future tech cooperation, Zinny said bilateral ties are strengthening under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentina's President Javier Milei. He also acknowledged the role of diplomatic representatives, including Argentina's Ambassador to India, in enhancing engagement.

"I see that the relationship is moving forward. Trade is improving, and we can learn a lot about technology," he said. "We want more Indian companies to come to Buenos Aires. We want more Indian investors to come to Buenos Aires, and we are meeting several of them to convince them to invest in Argentina."