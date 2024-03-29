Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    British volunters join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine, Vow to sacrifice life for Putin's cause

    British mercenaries join Putin's forces in Ukraine, facing legal repercussions and sparking outrage back home. Betrayal, controversy, and criminal pasts shadow their journey, raising questions about allegiance and accountability.

    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    In a startling revelation, two British men, Ben Stimson and Aiden Minnis, have surfaced in Ukraine, fighting alongside Vladimir Putin's forces. Their allegiance and willingness to lay down their lives for Putin's "cause" have stirred up a storm of condemnation and legal ramifications.

    Stimson, hailing from Oldham, Manchester, and Minnis from Chippenham, Wiltshire, have abandoned their homeland to join a conflict that has claimed countless lives and destabilized the region. Their decision has not only shocked their families but also ignited fury among military veterans and legal experts back in the UK.

    The duo's journey to the frontlines of Ukraine is shrouded in a history of controversy and criminal activities. Minnis, a former National Front member with a rap sheet including dangerous driving causing fatalities, racist assaults, and violence against a homeless person, has resurfaced in a role that epitomizes betrayal to many.

    Stimson, who previously fought alongside Russian separatists in 2015, has faced a similar trajectory of legal troubles and familial estrangement. His father, Martin Stimson, a folk singer and ex-town councillor, expressed deep disappointment and disapproval, cutting ties with his son amidst ongoing chaos and legal entanglements.

    The Foreign Enlistment Act of 1870 looms over the heads of these renegade fighters, making their return to the UK a matter of legal prosecution. The anti-terror legislation also stands ready to be invoked should they step foot on British soil, underscoring the severity of their actions and potential consequences.

    Their social media posts, showcasing grenades, flags, and even deceased individuals, have added fuel to the fire, painting a grim picture of their involvement and mindset. As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, the presence of foreign mercenaries like Stimson and Minnis reveals Russia’s tactic of furthering their antics against Europe.

