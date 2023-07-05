British Airways passenger stabs man with glass on flight from Gatwick to St Lucia; check details

In a destructive act, he shattered a glass bottle, causing fragments to scatter across the food preparation zone. He swiftly returned to the aisle and viciously attacked his adversary with the jagged edges of the bottle.

In a horrifying incident aboard a British Airways flight to the Caribbean, an unhinged passenger unleashed a frenzied attack by smashing a glass bottle and stabbing another passenger. Disturbing video footage captures the shocking moment when flight BA2159, traveling from Gatwick to St Lucia, spiraled into chaos with a brawl erupting among multiple passengers.

With the violent altercation persisting in the cabin, the pilots had no choice but to proceed to the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort on the island, leaving them no alternative.

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court

It is reportedly said that the altercation onboard the flight began when two passengers engaged in a heated argument. The situation escalated when one of the individuals abruptly lost control and stormed towards the galley area of the Boeing 777 aircraft.

In a destructive act, he shattered a glass bottle, causing fragments to scatter across the food preparation zone. He swiftly returned to the aisle and viciously attacked his adversary with the jagged edges of the bottle.

Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol

Brave passengers and crew members swiftly intervened, successfully separating the combatants. However, the targeted passenger suffered a significant laceration, resulting in blood splattering throughout the cabin.

Another passenger, known for having diabetes, also sustained a cut that necessitated immediate medical attention from a nurse on board.