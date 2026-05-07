Sources suggest Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi is likely to visit India for the BRICS Summit. India, as the current BRICS president, will host the Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14-15, with Russia's Sergey Lavrov confirmed.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, is reportedly likely to visit India to attend the BRICS Summit to be held in the capital, according to sources from Iran.

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India holds the presidency for BRICS this year and will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14-15.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Attend

Russia had on April 29 said that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit India to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet. In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry said that he would be in India from May 14-15.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships and Global Governance

TASS reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, that the event will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance. "On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," she said.

TASS, citing Zakharova, reported that the event, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority. "Special attention will be given to enhancing strategic partnerships in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit, which is also scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September," she added.

Zakharova said that foreign ministers from BRICS partner states will participate in several sessions during the meeting.

Bilateral Talks with S. Jaishankar Planned

She further mentioned that during Lavrov's visit to New Delhi, a full-format bilateral program is also planned, including talks with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar. "The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest, high, and working levels. Separate attention will be paid to preparing for meetings of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. The entire mutually beneficial agenda will also be reviewed," Zakharova said.

Meanwhile, the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys for the Middle East and North Africa (BRICS MENA) was held on April 23-24 in the national capital, where views were exchanged on the current regional developments.

About BRICS

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

India, which holds the 2026 chairship of BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 17th BRICS Summit held in 2025 at Rio de Janeiro.