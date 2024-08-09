Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Brazilian plane with 62 people on board crashes in Sao Paulo; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    A passenger plane carrying 62 people has crashed in Sao Paulo state, Brazil, as reported by local media. The ATR-72 aircraft, operated by Voepass Linhas Aereas, was flying from Cascavel in Parana to Guarulhos in São Paulo, according to G1, which cited the airline.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 11:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 12:03 AM IST

    Voepass confirmed that there were 58 passengers and four crew members on board. Sao Paulo’s state fire brigade announced via social media that the plane went down in the city of Vinhedo, prompting them to dispatch seven units to the crash site.

    Footage circulating on social media shows the plane seemingly plunging into a wooded area, followed by a massive plume of black smoke. Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews aired visuals of a large fire and smoke rising from what appeared to be the plane’s fuselage in a densely populated residential neighborhood.

    More details awaited.

    Video Icon