A Brazilian defence delegation, headed by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, visited the College of Defence Management in Hyderabad, exploring further academic association and defence cooperation between India and Brazil.

Brazilian Delegation Visits CDM Hyderabad

A Brazilian defence delegation headed by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of Joint Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces, visited the College of Defence Management, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, it highlighted that the delegation was briefed by Major General G Srinivas, Commandant CDM IDS on various training activities of the College and the conduct of the Higher Defence Management Course, the flagship course of CDM. It further noted that the delegation was introduced to the Comprehensive Assessment of Security Strategies (COMPASS) framework for Net Assessment.

"Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta appreciated the academic excellence, state-of-the-art infrastructure and knowledge being imparted at CDM. He emphasised that there exists a strong relation between India and Brazil, and there is further scope for taking forward academic association with CDM", HQ IDS shared on X.

Brazilian delegation headed by Admiral Guilherme Da Silva Coasta, Head of Culture and Education of Joint Staff of Brazilian Armed Forces visited College of Defence Management #CDM_IDS. The delegation was briefed by Maj Gen G Srinivas, Commandant #CDM_IDS on various training… pic.twitter.com/mQPeLwXN8W — HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) November 20, 2025

Strengthening Strategic Ties

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brazil. He and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided to charter a strategic roadmap to strengthen further bilateral ties over the next decade around five priority pillars, which included defence and security.

The Joint statement issued by the MEA on his visit noted that the countries recognised convergent views and strategic complementarities in defence and security matters between Brazil and India. "The leaders welcomed the growing defence cooperation, including participation in joint military exercises and the exchange of high-level defence delegations. They expressed satisfaction with the signing of the Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information, which will enable deeper cooperation in various strategic areas. They also welcome the establishment of a Bilateral Cybersecurity Dialogue as a platform to deepen cooperation through the exchange of information, experiences, and national perspectives on cybersecurity issues".