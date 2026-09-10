Ana Claudia Badra Cotait, President of Brazil's Council of Women Entrepreneurs and Culture, urged Brazilian women to leverage India's tech and innovation. Speaking ahead of the BRICS Summit, she praised India's global tech stature.

Brazilian Women Urged to Leverage Indian Tech

Highlighting the potential for deeper economic collaboration between India and Brazil, Ana Claudia Badra Cotait, National President of Brazil's Council of Women Entrepreneurs and Culture (CMEC), emphasised that Brazilian women entrepreneurs need to leverage India's advancements in technology and innovation.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the BRICS Summit in the national capital over the weekend, Cotait shared her expectations for female leadership and entrepreneurship within the bloc, praising India's growing stature in the global tech landscape. "My expectation centres on technology and innovation. Women in Brazil need to understand the scale of technology and innovation in India and recognise India's current global standing in this sector," Cotait said.

Fostering India-Brazil Entrepreneurship

Reflecting on India’s role within BRICS and the progress made for women in business, the CMEC President expressed optimism about future bilateral partnerships and cross-border cooperation. "I am very glad to be here. Through BRICS, I see significant opportunities for new connections and collaborative work between Brazil and India, particularly for women entrepreneurs. As President of CMEC, I see vast potential for cooperation. Given the scale of this summit, I believe Brazil and India will build a very strong partnership in entrepreneurship," she added.

BRICS Summit Context

Her remarks come as New Delhi gears to host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time. India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth.

The upcoming New Delhi summit follows the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6-7, 2025, under Brazil’s chairship, which focused on Global South cooperation, inclusive governance, global health, climate action, artificial intelligence governance, trade, and financial mechanism efficiency during the first high-level assembly of the broadened grouping. (ANI)