Brazil and India's judicial leaders met to discuss enhancing institutional cooperation, including a potential BRICS commercial mediation platform and the strategic implementation of artificial intelligence to improve judicial system efficiency.

Brazil and India Judicial Heads Discuss BRICS Commercial Mediation

Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 16 (ANI): The president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), Justice Edson Fachin, met with the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, in Brasília on Wednesday (11) to discuss expanding judicial cooperation between the two countries, including the possibility of establishing a joint commercial mediation platform within BRICS, as reported by Brasil 247. The meeting brought together representatives of both judicial institutions and the Indian Embassy in Brazil, including Indian Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia.

According to Brasil 247, the discussions covered judicial independence, constitutional democracy, digital transformation, mediation, arbitration and the regulation of digital platforms. The two judicial leaders exchanged experiences regarding their respective legal systems and explored opportunities for closer institutional cooperation, particularly in resolving commercial disputes among BRICS member countries, according to a statement from the STF. The proposed mediation platform would provide a shared mechanism for addressing commercial disagreements within the bloc. The initiative was among several possibilities examined during the meeting, although no formal agreement or implementation timetable was announced.

Fachin highlighted India's experience as the world's largest democracy and stressed the importance of judicial independence in protecting fundamental rights, strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring constitutional autonomy. He said judicial independence should be viewed as a guarantee for citizens rather than a privilege for judges. Technological transformation and the regulation of digital platforms also featured prominently in the discussions, with both sides exploring ways to balance digital governance, cybersecurity and freedom of expression.

On Thursday (12), the Indian Supreme Court delegation met Rodrigo Badaró, a member of Brazil's National Council of Justice (CNJ), to discuss artificial intelligence and technological modernisation in judicial systems. Badaró highlighted Brazil's efforts to develop domestic technological capabilities, strengthen cybersecurity and reduce dependence on private technology companies. He also proposed sending a Brazilian specialist to India for a short training programme to enhance bilateral cooperation in judicial artificial intelligence.

Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised that artificial intelligence should assist judicial authorities but must not replace judges or independently determine judicial outcomes. He underlined that understanding human circumstances and assessing mitigating factors remain essential responsibilities of judges. The Indian delegation acknowledged that both countries face similar challenges in integrating emerging technologies into their judicial systems. Badaró also invited India's Supreme Court artificial intelligence committee and Ambassador Bhatia to participate in the CNJ's second conference on artificial intelligence in the justice system, scheduled for early 2027. The previous edition brought together representatives from all 91 Brazilian courts. The discussions also covered institutional exchanges, technological infrastructure and data protection. According to Brazil's Justice in Numbers 2026 report, the country's courts have approximately 75 million pending cases, highlighting the potential role of technology in improving judicial efficiency. The meetings reflected a shared commitment to strengthening India-Brazil judicial cooperation through commercial dispute resolution, technological innovation and institutional exchanges. (ANI)