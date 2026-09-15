Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Theresa P Lazaro described the BrahMos missile system as a key pillar of India-Philippines defence ties but refrained from commenting on further acquisitions, deferring to the defence department.

BrahMos: A Pillar of Defence Ties

The BrahMos missile system has emerged as a key pillar of India-Philippines defence ties, Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma Theresa P Lazaro said, while refraining from commenting on potential additional defence acquisitions and cooperation, noting that such matters fall under the Philippines’ Department of National Defense.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Foreign Secretary described the BrahMos missile system as an important element of the bilateral defence relationship. “I can just mention that BrahMos, I think, as we said, is some kind of an important aspect of India defence relations,” she said.

Asked whether Manila was looking at additional defence acquisitions, joint exercises, logistics cooperation or defence industrial collaboration with India, she said the questions should be directed to the Department of National Defense. “On all the other aspects that you have asked, I really would defer to the Department of National Defense," she said.

The Philippines has emerged as an important defence partner for India in the Indo-Pacific, with the BrahMos missile deal becoming a landmark element of the two countries’ expanding strategic and defence engagement. Defence cooperation is one of the strong pillars of bilateral relations.

Marking a significant milestone in India-Philippines relations, India delivered the first batch of the BrahMos Missile system to the Philippines on 19 April 2024, making it the first foreign nation to acquire the missile weapon system.

The Foreign Secretary’s remarks also came amid growing India-Philippines cooperation in defence and maritime security, particularly against the backdrop of evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Praise for India's BRICS Leadership

The Foreign Secretary also commended New Delhi for organising a “very successful” BRICS Summit and highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation as a key aspect of the grouping. She praised the diversity of BRICS membership and India’s efforts in steering the grouping amid differing geopolitical perspectives.

“I think the issue of South-South cooperation is very important, and I think this is a very important aspect of the BRICS Summit,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Highlighting the diversity of the expanded BRICS grouping, she said it was “laudable” that the grouping was seeking to address a range of geopolitical issues.

“I commend India for, of course, not only initiating this very important organisation platform, but as well as organising a very successful summit,” she added.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi last weekend, with leaders and representatives of the expanded grouping discussing issues of global governance, economic cooperation, development and priorities of the Global South. (ANI)