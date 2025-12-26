MEA says Australian authorities are in touch with India over the Bondi Beach attack, where one terrorist, Sajid Akram, was from Hyderabad. The father-son duo, inspired by ISIS, killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney.

MEA Confirms Communication with Australia

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that Australian authorities are in touch with Indian authorities on the matter of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. Speaking at the last media briefing of 2025 here in the national capital, Jaiswal, when asked about the individuals behind the Bondi Beach attack, said, "We are aware of the reports of the individuals responsible for the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. Australian authorities are in touch with our authorities on this matter."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Attacker's Hyderabad Origin Revealed

Telangana Police on December 16 stated that Sajid Akram, one of the accused in the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia, was originally from Hyderabad, contrary to earlier reports that had identified the attackers as being of Pakistani origin. The Telangana Police statement came as Australian authorities continue to investigate the December 14 massacre during the Jewish community's Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach as a terrorist attack, which was carried out by a father and son duo that left 15 people dead and dozens injured. The attackers have been identified as Sajid Akram, aged 50, who was killed by Australian police, and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram. Reports indicate that the two were inspired by ISIS ideology, and investigations into the case are ongoing.

Sajid Akram's Background

According to Telangana police authorities, Sajid Akram completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hyderabad before migrating to Australia in November 1998 in search of employment. He later married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, and settled permanently in Australia. The couple has two children--a son, Naveed Akram, and a daughter. While Sajid Akram holds an Indian passport, both his children were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Relatives in India have indicated that Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years. After moving to Australia, he visited India on six occasions, primarily for family matters, including property matters and visits to his elderly parents. It is also understood that he did not return to India even at the time of his father's death, police said.

Radicalisation Had No India Connection: Police

Family members have said they were unaware of any radical mindset or activities linked to Sajid Akram and had no knowledge of the circumstances that may have led to his radicalisation. Authorities have stated that the factors contributing to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana. In this context, Telangana Police said there is no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998.

Attack Investigated as Act of Terrorism

The attack on December 14 was Australia's deadliest mass shooting since 1996, when an attacker killed 35 people in the state of Tasmania, as per Al Jazeera. The authorities are investigating the shooting as an act of "terrorism" targeting Jews. Authorities believe the attackers were inspired by ISIL (ISIS) and said the group's flags were found in the car the attackers took to Bondi.

Charges Laid, Victims Remain Hospitalised

While suspect Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who was also shot and emerged from a coma, has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism. He remains in custody in the hospital. Some 13 of those wounded at Bondi also remained in Sydney hospitals on Sunday.

The Bondi Beach attack is the worst mass shooting in Australia in nearly three decades. (ANI)