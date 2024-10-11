Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bombshell! Son of Hamas founder says 'Civilians committed most atrocities during Oct 7 attack' (WATCH)

    In a shocking revelation, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the disowned son of Hamas co-founder, has dropped a bombshell, claiming that many of the horrifying crimes committed during the October 7 attack on Israel were not solely the work of Hamas operatives but of civilians as well.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 4:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    In his candid statement, Yousef explained, "You know what, something that the public doesn't know—most of the atrocities that happened on October 7 in Israel were not only committed by Hamas. Hamas came first, and Hamas operatives were there, but then the waves of civilians followed. Those were the ones who did most of the rapes and kidnappings that happened. It was the hand of so-called civilians."

    Yousef’s stunning admission offers a disturbing twist to the already gruesome events that transpired, suggesting that ordinary civilians allegedly played a larger role in the horrors of that day. He further highlighted how these individuals, who he referred to as "so-called civilians," brutalized hostages on their way into Gaza. Even the corpses of the fallen were subjected to the inhumane treatment.

    This chilling statement has raised alarm and outrage as the world grapples with the shocking scale of the violence and brutality that unfolded. While Hamas has long been labeled a terrorist organization by multiple countries, Yousef’s comments cast a harsh light on the involvement of local civilians in these barbaric acts.

    Also read: 'Hamas seeks conquest not coexistence...' Son of Hamas founder, who adopted Christianity, speaks out (WATCH)

    As per media reports, Yousef decided to go to Israel in 1997. Following this, he served as a spy for the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet until he went to United States in 2007. His father Sheikh Hassan Yusuf was one of the founders of Hamas.

    According to a 2012 Reuters profile of him, Yousef secretly converted to Christianity and helped the Shin Bet security service in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Hamas waged suicide bomb campaigns against Israel.

    He was codenamed “Green Prince” after the Islamist colour and the fact that his father, Hassan Yousef, led Hamas in the West Bank. Yousef unmasked himself in a 2010 book, “Son of Hamas”, and has been living in refuge in the United States.

    In his book, he asserted that he foiled Palestinian attacks and also arranged for the elder Yousef to be repeatedly arrested in order to spare him assassination by Israel.

    Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Hamas leader Khaled Mashal claims, 'Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran' (WATCH)

