UK MP Raises Alarm Over Bangladesh Situation

UK MP Bob Blackman raised his concerns on Bangladesh and murder of Hindus there on Friday (local time). Speaking at the UK parliament, Blackman called on the government to take appropriate action to protect the minorities and ensure free and fair elections.

Today, I raised my concerns on Bangladesh. With elections looming, the Awami League are still banned. I am also horrified to see that Hindu's are murdered and their temples burned. I called on the Govt to act to protect minorities and ensure free and fair elections. pic.twitter.com/DTTCCgcN2S — Bob Blackman (@BobBlackman) January 15, 2026

Call for Fair Elections and Minority Protection

"Now, at the pre-recess adjournment debates, I raised the situation of Bangladesh, and the leader quite rightly wrote to the Foreign Secretary about the disastrous situation that is there now. Hindu men are being murdered on the streets, their houses being burnt, the temples are being burnt, and other religious minorities are suffering similar fates," he said.

Blackman raised concerns that Awami League, a major political party in the nation, has been banned, while they command 30% in opinion polls. "Next month there are due to be so-called free and fair elections. The Awami League, are a major political party in Bangladesh, are banned from competing in those elections despite the fact they command something like 30% in the opinion polls. Equally, the Islamic extremists have called for a referendum which would change the constitution of Bangladesh forever. So could we have a statement from the Foreign Secretary next week on what action the government is going to take to make sure that there are free, fair and inclusive elections and minorities are protected," he said.

UK Government Responds

Another MP said that the UK condemned the violence in the country, and expressed "We actively engage with the humanitarian situation and support the interim government on peaceful and credible elections. We have a long-standing commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, and we continue to stress this to the interim government of Bangladesh. We condemn all acts of violence, whether they're religious or ethnic-based, and we welcome the commitments of the interim head of government to the safety of minorities, um where arrests are made," he said.

India Expresses Concern Over Attacks

The statement from MP Blackman and the ensuing short debate in the UK parliaments comes as a wave of communal violence cases have gripped the nation. Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke on the recurring attacks taking place against minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the need to deal with these incidents "swiftly and firmly". He made the remarks during the weekly press briefing.

Responding to a query on the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the MEA Spokesperson said, "We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists in Bangladesh. Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly."

