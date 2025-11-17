BNP leader Quazi Moniruzzaman voices fears over Bangladesh's law and order situation ahead of a verdict against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina. Amid widespread violence, he pins his hopes on the 2026 elections to bring stability to the nation.

Garment Businessman and Central Committee Member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Quazi Moniruzzaman, expressed apprehensions about the law and order situation ahead of the verdict in the case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and voiced optimism that elections in 2026 will offer a "new hope" to the people of the country.

Ahead of the verdict, widespread violence has erupted in various parts of Bangladesh. There have been incidents of car arson, cocktail explosions and road blockades across the country. The government has deployed border guards in addition to the army and police. People have blocked the highway by throwing stones at it in several places. Border Guard Bangladesh is clearing the highway.

"... As a businessman and as a politician, I am afraid of the situation. We hope that there will be free and fair elections.. I hope there will be an elected government that can solve issues related to business, society and law and order... Everything is in a bad shape. Election is the only solution because an elected government will address all these issues... We were in a bad shape till last year, and I hope the elections next year in 2026 will give a new hope to the people of Bangladesh...," Moniruzzaman told ANI.

BNP Leader on Regional Peace, India Relations

Moniruzzaman called on all the neighbouring countries to come together and fight for peace. He also referred to India as a "big neighbour" and expressed hope for "good relations" with India in the future.

"I hope we have good relations with all our neighbouring countries... We should fight together for peace in the region... If the garment industry is not protected, it will cause unrest in the country... We need India and India needs us... I think, as a big neighbour, India will respect our sovereignty... We hope to have good relations with India in the future as well..."

Security Tightened Ahead of Hasina Verdict

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has tightened security ahead of a shutdown as the Bangladesh International Crime Tribunal (ICT) prepares to deliver a verdict in a case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina The case relates to alleged crimes against humanity during the student-led protests in July-August 2024. Sheikh Hasina has denied all allegations against her.

The situation in Bangladesh has become tense ahead of the verdict. Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League has announced a two-day shutdown across the country, starting Sunday morning, disrupting normal life. Traffic in the capital, Dhaka, has been relatively light, while firecracker explosions have been reported in some areas.

Since the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has banned the activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, party leaders have been announcing programmes through social media from undisclosed locations while actively campaigning online.

Background: The July 2024 Uprising

In July 2024, a student-led uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina's government. On August 5, 2024, she fled to India, and an interim government was formed under Muhammad Yunus. According to a United Nations report, around 1,400 people may have died during the July protests.

History of the International Crimes Tribunal

Sheikh Hasina's administration had initially established the International Crimes Tribunal to prosecute crimes against humanity committed during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan. The tribunal previously tried several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders accused of war crimes during Hasina's tenure. (ANI)