BNM's human rights wing, Paank, voiced serious concern over the enforced disappearance of Mehrab Khalid, a Baloch film student from NCA Lahore, reportedly detained by Pakistani security forces. Paank has called for his immediate safe release.

The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, has expressed serious concern over the continued enforced disappearance of Mehrab Khalid, a film student from Balochistan whose whereabouts remain unknown days after his reported detention in Lahore.

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In a statement shared on social media, Paank voiced deep concern over Khalid's fate, saying the uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts has caused immense distress to his family. The organisation stated, "Paank stands in solidarity with his family and urges all relevant authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect fundamental human rights."

Earlier, Paank identified Khalid as a student at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and an aspiring filmmaker and cameraman. According to the organisation, Pakistani security forces detained him during a raid in Lahore on the night of May 29, 2026. Paank said that eight of Khalid's classmates were also taken into custody during the operation but were later released, while Khalid remains missing and his whereabouts have yet to be disclosed. The organisation noted that his continued disappearance has heightened concerns among family members, friends, and rights advocates.

Paank Demands Accountability and International Attention

Expressing grave concern for Khalid's safety and well-being, Paank said the alleged targeting of students, artists, filmmakers, and young professionals through enforced disappearances constitutes a serious violation of fundamental human rights, due process, and freedom of expression. The organisation called on the authorities to immediately disclose Khalid's whereabouts, ensure his safe release, and provide accountability for those responsible for what it described as his unlawful detention and enforced disappearance.

Paank further urged the international community and human rights organisations to closely monitor the case and press for compliance with human rights obligations.

Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Enforced disappearances remain one of the most contentious human rights issues in Balochistan. Rights groups and families of missing persons allege that political activists, students, journalists and civilians are abducted by security agencies or affiliated actors and held without legal process. Critics also describe a "kill-and-dump" policy, where some disappeared individuals are later found dead, often with signs of torture.

Pakistani authorities have denied involvement in many cases, while domestic and international human rights organisations continue to demand transparent investigations, accountability and justice for victims and their families. (ANI)