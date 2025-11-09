The Baloch National Movement (BNM) hosted a major event in Berlin for Baloch Martyrs' Day, where leaders condemned Pakistan's military occupation and suppression, and reaffirmed the diaspora's unwavering commitment to an independent Balochistan.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a major event in Berlin to commemorate Baloch Martyrs' Day, attended by political leaders, human rights activists, and representatives from the Baloch diaspora from several countries. The gathering served as a platform to condemn Pakistan's decades-long suppression of the Baloch people and to reaffirm the resolve for a free and independent Balochistan. Shali Baloch and Nadeem Saleem moderated the event. It featured speeches from BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch, World Sindhi Congress General Secretary Dr Lakhu Luhana, Dr Naseer Dashti, PTM Germany Coordinator Qadir Shah Ansari, BNM Germany President Shar Hassan Baloch, BNM Germany Vice President Safia Baloch, and Tamil activist Nivethan Nanthakumar.

BNM Chairman: 'Spirit of Resistance Remains Unbroken'

In a post shared on X, BNM stated that Dr Naseem Baloch strongly condemned Pakistan's military occupation of Balochistan, recalling the March 27, 1948, invasion, which he described as the beginning of systematic repression. He said Balochistan remains under siege by military camps, intelligence agencies, and a culture of enforced disappearances. Despite years of brutality, Dr Naseem asserted that the Baloch spirit of resistance remains unbroken. He credited the BNM with transforming disorganised passion into a structured national movement grounded in political consciousness and unity, declaring, "This is not a battle of guns, but a battle of belief and belief always triumphs."

Allied Voices Extend Solidarity

World Sindhi Congress on Identity Erasure

Dr Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress accused Pakistan's Punjabi-led state of attempting to erase the Sindhi and Baloch identities while plundering their resources. He warned that the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment is another ploy to tighten federal control and urged Sindhi-Baloch solidarity against exploitation.

PTM Germany Denounces Military Atrocities

Qadir Shah Ansari from PTM Germany denounced the army's atrocities against both Baloch and Pashtun populations, calling on the global community to challenge Pakistan's military dominance and push for civilian democracy.

Tamil Activist Highlights Shared Sacrifices

Tamil activist Nivethan Nanthakumar drew parallels between the Tamil and Baloch liberation struggles, emphasising shared sacrifices for dignity and justice.

Martyrs' Day a Symbol of Renewed Commitment

Concluding the event, Safia Baloch honoured the martyrs, saying their blood continues to inspire the next generation. She declared that November 13 symbolises not just remembrance but a renewed commitment to Balochistan's freedom. (ANI)