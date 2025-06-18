Jaffar Express derailed after a blast damaged railway tracks near Jacobabad in Pakistan. No casualties were reported, but rail services in the area have been halted as investigations begin.

A major rail accident was narrowly averted on Wednesday when six bogies of the Jaffar Express derailed following a powerful blast on the tracks near Jacobabad in Sindh, Pakistan.

The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, was hit by an explosion suspected to have been caused by an improvised device.

According to police, the blast reportedly left a 3-foot-wide crater on the track, and around 6 feet of the rail line was completely destroyed.

No casualties have been reported so far, but the incident has prompted the temporary suspension of all train services in the region. Security forces and railway officials are on site, and a probe is underway to determine the cause and possible perpetrators behind the blast.