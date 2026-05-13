BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb received a warm welcome in Bhutan with an Indian Parliamentary delegation. The visit aims to deepen the longstanding friendship and parliamentary ties, following meetings in Delhi to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday received a warm welcome in Bhutan as a part of the Indian Parliamentary delegation. Deb, Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West, said he looked forward to meaningful engagements.

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In a post on X, he said, "Glad to receive a warm welcome in Bhutan as part of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation. Looking forward to meaningful engagements and discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding friendship and parliamentary ties between India and Bhutan." https://x.com/BjpBiplab/status/2054482294354923772?s=20

Earlier on Tuesday, Deb attended the meeting in Delhi for the Parliamentary Delegation visiting Bhutan. "Attended the meeting for the Parliamentary Delegation visiting Bhutan, held today at the Committee Room No. 1, Block A, Extension to Parliament House. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation and further deepening the longstanding friendship between India and Bhutan," he said in a post on X. https://x.com/BjpBiplab/status/2054101409411604605?s=20

A History of Strong Diplomatic Relations

Diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India- Bhutan relations has been the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was revised in February 2007.

The tradition of regular political and official exchanges is an important hallmark of the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan on his first overseas visit after assuming responsibility as Prime Minister in 2014. PM Modi undertook a State visit to Bhutan in August 2019, after assuming office for the second term.

Recent High-Level Visits

The string of high-level visits also included Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had offered prayers at Simtokha Dzong in Bhutan on April 11. Khattar said that as one of the oldest dzongs in the country, Simtokha Dzong stands as a testament to Bhutan's rich architectural heritage and enduring Buddhist traditions. https://x.com/mlkhattar/status/2042881265146433872?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "The historical Simtokha Dzong occupies a special place in Bhutan's cultural and spiritual landscape. As one of the oldest dzongs in the country, it stands as a testament to Bhutan's rich architectural heritage and enduring Buddhist traditions." (ANI)