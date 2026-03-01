The BIMSTEC Secretariat has welcomed ASSOCHAM's new leadership of the BIMSTEC Business Council. The new leadership's strategic agenda focuses on trade facilitation, multi-modal connectivity, and MSME cooperation to deepen intra-regional trade.

The BIMSTEC Secretariat has welcomed the launch by ASSOCHAM of the new chapter of India's leadership of the BIMSTEC Business Council, which marks an important step towards deepening intra-BIMSTEC trade and Investment through enhancing business-to-business relations, a release said. The new leadership has set a strategic agenda focused on three core pillars: Trade Facilitation, Multi-modal Connectivity, and MSME Cooperation.

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These priorities align closely with the BIMSTEC 'Bangkok Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the Bay of Bengal into a resilient, open and prosperous region. Bangladesh, being the Lead member State for cooperation under BIMSTEC in the Trade, Investment and Development Sector, has a significant role in enhancing business-to-business exchanges and dialogues, the release said.

Boosting Business-to-Business Ties

During the launch, BIMSTEC Secretary General, Indra Mani Pandey, noted that business-to-business relations are important for enhancing intra-BIMSTEC trade and investment. "We are going to launch the BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and a platform for investment promotion authorities. Together with the leadership of ASSOCHAM, these platforms will provide momentum for business communities coming together, leading to better development in the Bay of Bengal region."

Leadership Vision for Regional Growth

ASSOCHAM president Nirmal K Minda highlighted the organisation's vision of advancing connectivity, encouraging MSMEs and creating new investment and innovation opportunities across member States.

Saurabh Sanyal, secretary general, Assocham, in his remarks, said that this marks not just an institutional milestone, but a lasting commitment to businesses across seven nations. "Our focus is on turning intent into action through robust industry-government collaboration."

BIMSTEC Business Council India Chair Tribhuvan Darbari said BIMSTEC represents a USD 5 trillion opportunity. "The time is ripe to unlock this potential through deeper trade integration, stronger supply chains, and seamless connectivity. The real opportunity within BIMSTEC lies in converting policy alignment into business outcomes." (ANI)