Bill Gates says Omicron spreading faster than any virus; if right steps taken, pandemic will be over in 2022

Bill Gates, the founder and philanthropist of Microsoft, cautioned that the latest strain of the Covid-19 virus, Omicron, might be the most hazardous of all since it spreads quicker than any other variety. Taking to Twitter, Gates stated that just when life looked to be returning to normal, we may be entering the worst phase of the epidemic. He stated that Omicron would touch home for all of us. He has given it to a few of his close pals, and he has cancelled most of my Christmas arrangements. Omicron is spreading faster than any other virus in recorded history. "It will soon be available in every country on the planet," Gates continued.

He went on to say that "even if it's only half as bad as Delta, it'll be the biggest surge we've seen so far because it's so contagious." The billionaire stated in his article that we should take it seriously till we learn more about it. Meanwhile, he stated that everyone must watch out for one another, especially the most vulnerable, whether they reside down the block or in another nation, including wearing masks, avoiding large indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. He claims that having a booster provides the best protection.

He noted in a plea for increased immunisation in the coming days that immunizations are supposed to save people from becoming terribly ill or dying, and that they "do so efficiently." He predicted that there will be more breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, which sounds concerning but is just a function of how many people get vaccinated and how rapidly this strain spreads. Recognising that the pandemic has dampened celebrations throughout the world for the second year in a row, Gates stated that if we take the correct actions, it "may be ended in 2022."